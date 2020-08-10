1/
Richard Grabusnik Jr.
1961 - 2020
Richard Grabusnik, Jr.

Richard Grabusnik, Jr. was the loving spouse of Nancy (nee Gamboli) and loving father of Eric and Thomas. He was born in 1961 in Brooklyn, NY, the second child of Richard and Rosalie (nee Fontana). He grew up in Little Ferry NJ, attended St. Margaret's R.C grammar school, and graduated from Ridgefield Park High School, class of 1979. Soon after marrying, on September 19, 1992, Rich and Nancy made a home in Rochelle Park, NJ. Rich worked for B&S Supply for 27 years and then in 2012 became an owner of the renamed G&S Hardware & Supply in Hackensack, NJ. Richard is predeceased by his parents Richard Grabusnik, Rosalie (nee Fontana) and father-in-law James Gamboli.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy (nee Gamboli); devoted sons, Eric and Thomas; dear mother-in-law Lillian Gamboli; and cherished siblings: his sister Kathy Sandham (Jim), brother George (Jacqueline), sisters-in-law Lori Cantor (Lou), Deborah Pfeil (Kevin), Julie Benson (Gregg), and brothers-in-law James Gamboli (Jodi), and Michael Gamboli (Vanessa). He is also survived by nieces and nephews: Jenifer (Hugh), James, Kimberly, George Robert, Victoria, Alyssa (Laurie), Krystn, Nicole, Samantha, Peter James, and Mikey; great-nieces, Stella and Giuliana; Aunt Diane, and many cousins.

Richard was a Third Degree member of The Knights of Columbus, Council 2842. He loved playing guitar and jamming with his sons and brother George. He enjoyed golfing, Chess, and Monopoly which he always won. He also enjoyed watching superhero movies, his favorite was Iron Man. Richard was a hard worker and enjoyed helping his customers and solving problems. He loved his pot of coffee during the day and a glass of Buffalo Trace at dinner.

Family will receive family and friends for a Memorial Visitation on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm and Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to our favorite charity - Tomorrows Children's Fund, 30 Prospect Ave., Hackensack, NJ 07601.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
AUG
15
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
