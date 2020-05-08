Richard Gregory Stiga
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Gregory Stiga

Ridgewood, NJ - 77, on May 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan Cassell of Ridgewood. Loving father of Gillian Cassell-Stiga of Cambridge, MA and Brooklyn, NY. Richard graduated from Manhattan College with a BS degree, The New School for Social Research in NYC with a MA in Psychology and the U.S.I.U in San Diego CA with a PhD in clinical psychology. Richard was a clinical psychologist in correctional mental health services. Richard was a beloved coach of the Ridgewood Girls' Soccer league, an active member of the Maroons Soccer Club and the Ridgewood Recreational Sports Program. He volunteered at the Bergen County Jail in their Transitions program. Richard's passion was for his family, cooking, Science Fiction and all types of sports statistics. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.vanemburgh.com to send condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C.C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
May you find comfort in knowing that Richard cherished you and the home that the three of you created.
Linda Bernstein
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved