Richard Gregory Stiga
Ridgewood, NJ - 77, on May 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan Cassell of Ridgewood. Loving father of Gillian Cassell-Stiga of Cambridge, MA and Brooklyn, NY. Richard graduated from Manhattan College with a BS degree, The New School for Social Research in NYC with a MA in Psychology and the U.S.I.U in San Diego CA with a PhD in clinical psychology. Richard was a clinical psychologist in correctional mental health services. Richard was a beloved coach of the Ridgewood Girls' Soccer league, an active member of the Maroons Soccer Club and the Ridgewood Recreational Sports Program. He volunteered at the Bergen County Jail in their Transitions program. Richard's passion was for his family, cooking, Science Fiction and all types of sports statistics. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.vanemburgh.com to send condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.