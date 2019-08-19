|
|
Richard H. Besser
Wyckoff - Richard H. Besser, age 90, of Wyckoff, NJ passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born and raised in Hackensack, NJ, he resided in Glen Rock for 30 years before moving to Wyckoff a few years ago. Richard proudly served with the U.S. Army in the Intelligence Division during the Korean War.
Prior to retiring, he owned and operated A. Besser Painting and Decorating Company for 40 years along with his father and brother.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Elly Besser, and his brother, Werner.
Beloved husband of 63 years of Janet A. (Wegert) Besser. Loving and devoted father of Pamela Stofberg and husband Onno of Glen Rock, NJ, Claudia Hierro and husband Gregory of Naples, FL and Richard Besser and wife Eileen of Point Pleasant, NJ. Cherished grandfather of Erik and Carl Stofberg, Gregory and Alexander Hierro, Lauren, Kevin and Patrick Besser and great grandfather of Leonora Stofberg.
The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard to the Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068 would be appreciated. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com