Richard H. Delventhal
Allendale - Richard H. Delventhal, 84, of Allendale, formerly of Ramsey, died peacefully on November 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born April 30, 1936 in Cleveland, he grew up in Maple Heights, OH before joining the U.S. Army. He served as a cryptographer stationed in the Philippines. Upon college graduation, he began a forty-year career at Benjamin Moore Paints in Cleveland and Chicago, retiring as Corporate Controller in Montvale, NJ. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joanne (Andruszko), devoted children, David (Donna) and Lisa Lagan (John), beloved grandchildren, Scott Delventhal and his fiancée Kristen Sellix, Stephanie Delventhal and her fiancé Juliano Zahlanie, Lucas, Sarah and Frank Logue, and his brother Ronald Delventhal (Henrietta). He was predeceased by his daughter, Linda Anne and sister, Bernadette Blask. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 12 - 5 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave. Ramsey, NJ. A private funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10 AM. The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home website. Interment will follow at 11 AM at Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Ave. Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dick's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com
.