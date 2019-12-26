|
Richard H. Epperlein
Clifton - Richard H. Epperlein, 82, formerly of Washington Township, passed away on December 25, 2019.
Born and raised in Bronx, NY, Mr. Epperlein lived in Waldwick and then Washington Township for thirty-two years before moving to Clifton three and one-half years ago. Prior to retiring in 2002, he had been employed as a CPA and Controller with A. Zerega Sons Inc. in Fair Lawn for twenty-six years. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force serving during Peacetime and a graduate of Pace University. Mr. Epperlein was a faithful member of Calvary Lutheran Church of Allendale where he managed the finance books and had served on the church council and also ran their homeless support program. He was a member of the Liederkranz German Singing Society for over fifty years and went to the Adler Aphasia Center in Maywood.
Mr. Epperlein is survived by his beloved wife, Maatje "Mikki" (nee Hoogland) Epperlein, of Clifton; two devoted children: Jennifer Epperlein Ngo and her husband, Alexander, of Summit and John Epperlein and his wife, Andrea, of Haledon; and three loved grandchildren: Charlotte, Merel and Aaron.
Visiting will be Sunday from 2-6 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral Monday 11:30 am at the funeral home with interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Adler Aphasia Center (www.adleraphasiacenter.org), 60 West Hunter Avenue, Maywood, NJ 07607 would be preferred and appreciated. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.