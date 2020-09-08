1/
Richard Harold Hanson Sr.
Richard Harold Hanson Sr.

East Rutherford - Richard Harold Hansen, Sr.,76, of East Rutherford for 40 years and prior of Moonachie for 10 years, passed away on September 5, 2020. Prior to retiring, he was the proprietor of Rick's Trailer Center in Jersey City since 1975. Richard enjoyed woodworking, gardening and fishing. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (nee Hammond) Hansen. Former husband and longtime friend of Violet Morris. Loving father of Richard H. Hansen, Jr. and his wife Anilza, Dean J. Hansen, Sr. and his wife Marguerite, Brian W. Hansen and his wife Janine and Adeline V. Bender and her husband Stephen. Cherished grandfather of Richard Hansen III, Sebastian Luna, Christopher Luna, Dean Hansen, Jr., Katelyn Hansen, Claudia Hansen, Nicholas Hansen, Jack Hansen Bender and great grandfather of Jane Van Woerden. Dear brother of Henry A. Hansen, Joseph Hansen and the late John Hansen, Sr., Robert Hansen, Sr., Dorothy Mastropasqua, Adele Flora and Florence Sanchez. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:45 AM. Visitation prior from 9 to 11 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the East Rutherford P.B.A. 275, 117 Stanley St., East Rutherford, NJ 07073.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:45 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
