C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
More Obituaries for Richard Hunter
Richard Hunter Obituary
Richard Hunter

Mahwah - Richard R. Hunter, age 78, passed away peacefully with his girls by his side on Sunday, March 11, 2019, at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ. He was born on January 5, 1941, in Passaic, NJ, to the late Jack and Irene Hunter. A self proclaimed handy man, Dick will fondly be remembered for always telling his family that Daddy could fix anything which he carried over to his work in the construction industry. His family and friends were the center of his life. He was passionate about spending his time doing the things he enjoyed most, including golfing, snowmobiling, hunting, weekly poker nights with the boys, chats with his girls, snuggles with his dogs, and family dinners with wine and endless laughter. He is survived by his brother, Jack; sister, MaryAnn; former wife, MaryEllyn; daughters, Marcy and Brittney; granddaughter, Isabella; his niece Deb, nephew Doug, and many cousins. Family and friends are invited to the C.C.Van Emburgh Funeral Home 306 East Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, NJ, from 5-7pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 to reminisce and celebrate his life, concluding with a service at 7:00 pm. Donations can be made to GSP Rescue of New Jersey PO Box 131 Oak Ridge, NJ 07438. Arrangements entrusted to the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, Ridgewood. www.vanemburgh.com
