Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
East Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Wood-Ridge - Richard Italiano "Dick", 76, of Wood-Ridge for over 45 years, formerly of East Rutherford, passed away on August 4, 2019. Mr. Italiano served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. For over 20 years, he was the proprietor of Nite & Day Sedan in Wood-Ridge before retiring five years ago. Richard was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church and was an usher at the 10:00 AM Mass. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Francis of Assisi #4524. Dick enjoyed being a DJ, dancing, boating, was a fan of the Jets and Mets, coached Little League and softball, participated in scouting, started the soccer program in Wood-Ridge and was a councilman in Wood-Ridge. He was a proud father and grandfather and took great joy in seeing family and friends succeed in life. Beloved husband of Theresa J. (nee Cavallo) Italiano. Loving father of Anthony L. Italiano and his wife Colleen and Tiffany C. Italiano-Kerrigan and her husband Terry. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Evan, Kai and Keanu. Dear brother of Elaine Kling and the late Anthony Italiano and Ronald Italiano. Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Entombment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Thursday 2-4, 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or St. Joseph's R.C. Church.
