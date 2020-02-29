Services
Richard J. Deiser Obituary
Dumont - Richard J. Deiser, 79, of Dumont, died peacefully on February 28, 2020. Beloved husband of 56 years to Margaret A. (née Fitzpatrick). Loving father of Richard (Karen) Deiser, Kimberly (Seth) Ott, Thomas (Kathy) Deiser. Cherished grandfather of Jordan (Chelsea), Ryan, Thomas, Caitlin, Ronan, and great-grandfather of Lucas. Dear brother of Erwin and Martin Deiser, Evelyn Wolf, Helen Donoghue, and Christine Clonan.

Richard was born in the Bronx, NY to Magdalena (née Bachthaler) and Erwin Deiser. He was an International V.P. of United Transportation Union, Westwood, NJ, a proud union member and Air Force Veteran, a member of the American Legion, Camp Merritt Post #21, Cresskill, and he loved his family.

Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 3rd, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Cremation is private. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Richard's life on Monday, March 2nd, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the .
