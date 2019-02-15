Services
West Milford - 76, of West Milford, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Before retiring Red worked as a Supervisor of the auto body shop for City of Hackensack D.P.W. and a mechanic for the Hackensack Fire Department. Red loved hunting, fishing, cars and enjoyed the outdoors. Loving son of the late Joseph and Scelina Foley, devoted companion for 32 years of Valentina "Tina" Sieck, dearest father of Donna Masciandaro, Kerri Foley O'Hara, and Richard Foley, special father of the late Dannielle Galimi and special father in law of Elmer Hertz. Special "Poppy" of Ashley, Amber, Autumn and Elmer. Cherished brother of Diane Ruff and the late Joseph Foley. A memorial service for Red will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00PM at G Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
