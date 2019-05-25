Services
Wood Funeral Home Inc
134 E Main St
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home Inc
134 E Main St
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home Inc
134 E Main St
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gernant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. "The Web" Gernant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard J. "The Web" Gernant Obituary
Richard J. "The Web" Gernant

Little Egg Harbor - Gernant, Richard J. "The Web", 79, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Mystic Meadows, Little Egg Harbor. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., residing there and Bogota prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor. Richard was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He worked in HVAC for Rockafeller Center, N.Y. He was a member of American Legion Post #493, and Italian American Club, both in Little Egg Harbor, also Elks, Ridgefield Park.

Richard is survived by his wife Maureen Gernant, son Harold McCrickard, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., grandchildren Bryan McCrickard (Janice), and Justin McCrickard (Samantha), all of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Michael Cornell (Rebecca), of Oakland, N.J., great-grandchildren Isabella, Justin, Madaline, Alexander, and Chloe.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4-6 PM with a service at 6PM, at Wood Funeral Home, 134 East Main St., Tuckerton, N.J. For condolences, flowers, and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com. A repast will follow at The American Legion Post #493, 420 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor, NJ at 6:30 PM.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now