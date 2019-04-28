Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kubik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Kubik


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard J. Kubik Obituary
Richard J. Kubik

Hackensack - Kubik, Richard J. "Richie", age 78, of Hackensack on Tuesday April 23, 2019. Loving father to Kathryn Kubik, loving grandfather to a Julian R. Kubik. Predeceased by his parents John M. kubik and Lillian (nee Hobart), brother John Kubik, sister Marianne Larghi. Richie is survived by his brother Charles Kubik and wife Kiki, sister Carolyn Nelson and husband Sal Nelson. Dear friend to Mario and Liz Bassani. Richie had taken over ownership of Lovatt Electric Motors in Hackensack, which later became North Jersey Electromechanical prior to retiring in 2013. Richie was a long time member of the Leonia Lions Club, and previously served on the board at St. Joseph's School for the Blind. He enjoyed helping others, spending time with family and friends, watching Jeopardy, casinos, and gardening. Memorial Service on Saturday May 4th from 11:00 - 1:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Leonia Lions Club. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now