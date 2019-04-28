|
Richard J. Kubik
Hackensack - Kubik, Richard J. "Richie", age 78, of Hackensack on Tuesday April 23, 2019. Loving father to Kathryn Kubik, loving grandfather to a Julian R. Kubik. Predeceased by his parents John M. kubik and Lillian (nee Hobart), brother John Kubik, sister Marianne Larghi. Richie is survived by his brother Charles Kubik and wife Kiki, sister Carolyn Nelson and husband Sal Nelson. Dear friend to Mario and Liz Bassani. Richie had taken over ownership of Lovatt Electric Motors in Hackensack, which later became North Jersey Electromechanical prior to retiring in 2013. Richie was a long time member of the Leonia Lions Club, and previously served on the board at St. Joseph's School for the Blind. He enjoyed helping others, spending time with family and friends, watching Jeopardy, casinos, and gardening. Memorial Service on Saturday May 4th from 11:00 - 1:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Leonia Lions Club. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com