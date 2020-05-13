Richard J. Navarro
West Milford - Richard J. Navarro, 65, of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Richard was raised in West Paterson and graduated from Passaic Valley High School in 1973. He worked hard his entire life. After 30-plus years in the roofing industry, he retired in 2018 from Bridgestone Building Products. Rich's "footprints are on every rooftop across New Jersey." Upon retirement, he enjoyed working at the Preakness Valley Golf Course.
Rich was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor, colleague, and friend. He lived his life with integrity and was a source of strength in our family and to his friends. While family was number one, his kindness and generosity was extended to many. Rich was a kind soul and a blessing in all of our lives. He will be missed by all who knew him.
One of his greatest joys was being surrounded by his beautiful large family. He was "Ricky" to them. Sitting around the fire at gatherings with a glass of wine and a cigar was always a special time.
He had a love for many outdoor activities; playing golf, fishing, hunting, camping, and riding his motorcycle to name a few. The long-standing tradition of hunting in Stokes State Forest was one that he cherished so deeply. Rich found so much joy in the annual planning of his growing family "guys's trip" to the cabin year after year. He also loved watching the NY Yankees and took pride in his Giants.
Rich and his wife Elaine share a love that runs so deep. He was a true gentleman; his chivalry and nurturing spirit will forever be unmatched. His grandchildren loved being with "Pop" - learning age-inappropriate jokes and sayings, playing loudly no matter the setting, and always teasing him for more tickles. Their long-time annual tradition of vacationing on Long Beach Island, with his growing family under one roof, was pure bliss.
Richard was predeceased by his parents Richard and May Navarro (nee Masker).
Rich's beautiful spirit will be forever cherished by his surviving wife of 40 years, Elaine Navarro (nee Rymer), his two daughters, Erin Samples (Brian) of Oak Ridge, Lauren Rendine (Luke) of Pompton Plains and his 4 adoring grandchildren, Matthew, Adam, Brooke, and Hannah.
He is also survived by his 6 siblings, Christina Affinito (Peter) of Little Falls, Sherry Van Dyk (Joseph) of Woodland Park, Michael Navarro (Kathy) of Fairport, NY, Donna Demmert (Nils) of Sussex, Terri Demarest (Thomas) of Budd Lake, and Pamela Gervasi (Thomas) of West Milford. He will also be dearly missed by his mother-in-law, Marie Rymer, who affectionately referred to him as a son rather than a son-in-law; in-laws, Patricia Rymer of Paterson, Joseph Rymer (Jan) of Cape May, and Janet Fabiano (Robert) of Wayne. Rich was blessed with an abundance of loving nieces and nephews.
A private service was held on April 3rd with his interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A memorial mass to honor Richard's life will be held at a future date. To view the full obituary, please visit scanlanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 17, 2020.