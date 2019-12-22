Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Rosary RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ramos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Ramos


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Ramos Obituary
Richard J. Ramos

Cliffside Park - Ramos, Richard, J., age 79, of Cliffside Park, formerly of Edgewater on Saturday December 21, 2019. Born in New York City he was a self-employed Certified Public Accountant. Devoted father of Deborah Jensen Ramos, Gage Ramos, Richard Ramos and Robert Ramos. Cherished grandfather of Sophia and Emily. Dear brother of Elsie Ramos. The family will receive their friends on Friday 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Saturday at 9:00 for the celebration of his funeral mass in Holy Rosary RC Church at 09:30 AM. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -