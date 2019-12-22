|
|
Richard J. Ramos
Cliffside Park - Ramos, Richard, J., age 79, of Cliffside Park, formerly of Edgewater on Saturday December 21, 2019. Born in New York City he was a self-employed Certified Public Accountant. Devoted father of Deborah Jensen Ramos, Gage Ramos, Richard Ramos and Robert Ramos. Cherished grandfather of Sophia and Emily. Dear brother of Elsie Ramos. The family will receive their friends on Friday 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Saturday at 9:00 for the celebration of his funeral mass in Holy Rosary RC Church at 09:30 AM. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com