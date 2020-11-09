1/
Richard J. Steele
Richard J. Steele

Pompton Lakes - Richard J. Steele, 64, on Sunday 11/8. Visit. Wed. 3-7p. See www.richardsfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
(973) 835-0164
Memories & Condolences
November 9, 2020
To the Steele Family-
When growing up in Tenafly, Rick was truly one of my closest friends, and I will always remember those times with great fondness. My deepest sympathy goes out to you at this time of sorrow.
Sincerely,
Jim DeAngelis
Jim DeAngelis
Friend
