To the Steele Family- When growing up in Tenafly, Rick was truly one of my closest friends, and I will always remember those times with great fondness. My deepest sympathy goes out to you at this time of sorrow. Sincerely, Jim DeAngelis
Jim DeAngelis
Friend
