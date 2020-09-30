Richard Jakob



Dumont - Richard J. Jakob, 63, of Dumont, died unexpectedly on September 28, 2020. Beloved husband of 38 years to Susan Jakob (née Zajac). Loving father of Dana (Anthony) Mirabelli and Kristin Jakob. Cherished Pop Pop of A.J. Dear brother of Elizabeth Cohen and her companion Robert Schneider. Also survived by his devoted canine companions, Reese and Rubie.



Richard was born and raised in Dumont, graduating from Dumont H.S., and was a longtime auto mechanic with B&F Auto of Dumont, retiring in 2017. Richard loved life and living at the Jersey shore. He enjoyed playing with his grandson and dogs, boating and fishing with family and friends, and was extremely handy; always fixing things and starting new projects.



Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Richard's life on Saturday, October 3rd, 2-6 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Cremation is private. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to S.T.A.R.T. II (Save the Animals Rescue Team), P.O. Box 177, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407.









