Services
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Schiemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard James Schiemer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard James Schiemer Obituary
Richard James Schiemer

Richard James Schiemer peacefully went home to the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He is reunited with his wife Claire, the love of his life for 68 years who died in 2016.

Richard was born to Arthur and Grace Schiemer and was raised in Rochelle Park, NJ. He married Claire, his high school sweetheart, and together they raised their 5 children in Maywood, NJ. He resided at Lake Mohawk in Sparta, NJ from 2012 until his passing.

Richard was graduate of Hackensack High School and Lebanon Valley College. He was commisioned as a LT officer in the US Navy during the Korean War. Afterwards, he joined US Rubber and IBM soon after. Following his career in sales, he then joined his father, Arthur, and his brother, Roy, in the building business. He built roughly 75 homes throughout Bergen County by the time he retired.

He is survived by his son, Rick Schiemer (and Diane), and his four daughters, Susan Schwab (and Fred), Theresa Dodd (and Robert), Patricia Untisz (and John), and Jean Kero (and Jim). He also had fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

He was an officer and a gentleman whose loving compassion was felt by all.

Our hero will be forever in our hearts.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goble Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -