Richard James Schiemer
Richard James Schiemer peacefully went home to the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He is reunited with his wife Claire, the love of his life for 68 years who died in 2016.
Richard was born to Arthur and Grace Schiemer and was raised in Rochelle Park, NJ. He married Claire, his high school sweetheart, and together they raised their 5 children in Maywood, NJ. He resided at Lake Mohawk in Sparta, NJ from 2012 until his passing.
Richard was graduate of Hackensack High School and Lebanon Valley College. He was commisioned as a LT officer in the US Navy during the Korean War. Afterwards, he joined US Rubber and IBM soon after. Following his career in sales, he then joined his father, Arthur, and his brother, Roy, in the building business. He built roughly 75 homes throughout Bergen County by the time he retired.
He is survived by his son, Rick Schiemer (and Diane), and his four daughters, Susan Schwab (and Fred), Theresa Dodd (and Robert), Patricia Untisz (and John), and Jean Kero (and Jim). He also had fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
He was an officer and a gentleman whose loving compassion was felt by all.
Our hero will be forever in our hearts.
