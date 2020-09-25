1/
Richard Jezercak
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Jezercak

Wayne - RICHARD D. JEZERCAK, 54, of Wayne died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Born in Passaic, Mr. Jezercak resided in Wayne for most of his life. Growing up as a gear head, he proudly made his career as a unionized certified Master Mechanic and expert welder for New Jersey Transit at the Nutley Big Tree Garage. "What a nice guy" would be the sentiment shared by almost anyone who knew Rich, a quiet guy with a heart of gold, ever-willing to help friends and neighbors with the most arduous project. It seemed as if he could fix anything. In his spare time, Rich enjoyed making music and participating in motor sports of all kinds: dirt bikes, street-racing motorcycles, muscle cars, jet skis, custom-tooling engines, and an endless enthusiasm for riding any rollercoaster.

Ride on, Richie… you can fly now, on eagle's wings, with a smile as bright as the sun. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife Laurie Jezercak (nee Littleton). Also predeceased by many relatives who he so lovingly remembered, especially his grandmother Angela Huber. Survivors include: his parents Richard and Patricia (nee Huber) Jezercak; his sister, Sharon L. Jezercak; his cherished family members: Frances and Mel Morrione, Dolores Lembeck, Helen Satch, many cousins, and his cat Moses.

Private Services were held under the supervision of Bizub-Parker Funeral

Home, 47 Main Street, Little Falls, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bizub-Parker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved