Wayne - RICHARD D. JEZERCAK, 54, of Wayne died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Born in Passaic, Mr. Jezercak resided in Wayne for most of his life. Growing up as a gear head, he proudly made his career as a unionized certified Master Mechanic and expert welder for New Jersey Transit at the Nutley Big Tree Garage. "What a nice guy" would be the sentiment shared by almost anyone who knew Rich, a quiet guy with a heart of gold, ever-willing to help friends and neighbors with the most arduous project. It seemed as if he could fix anything. In his spare time, Rich enjoyed making music and participating in motor sports of all kinds: dirt bikes, street-racing motorcycles, muscle cars, jet skis, custom-tooling engines, and an endless enthusiasm for riding any rollercoaster.



Ride on, Richie… you can fly now, on eagle's wings, with a smile as bright as the sun. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife Laurie Jezercak (nee Littleton). Also predeceased by many relatives who he so lovingly remembered, especially his grandmother Angela Huber. Survivors include: his parents Richard and Patricia (nee Huber) Jezercak; his sister, Sharon L. Jezercak; his cherished family members: Frances and Mel Morrione, Dolores Lembeck, Helen Satch, many cousins, and his cat Moses.



Private Services were held under the supervision of Bizub-Parker Funeral



Home, 47 Main Street, Little Falls, NJ.









