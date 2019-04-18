|
Richard Joseph Guglielmo Sr.
- - Richard Joseph Guglielmo Sr. passed peacefully on Friday April 5, 2019 survived by his loving family. A man in full describes him best. Full of life, full of love, and compassion, full house, full of laughter. Richard was born May 26, 1926 to Mary and Joseph Guglielmo. He is the great nephew (on his mother's side), to the canonized Saint, "Santa Maria Mazzerello" a disciple of Saint John Bosco, of Turin / Mornese, Italy.
Born in Nyack, NY grew up in both Northvale, and Tenafly, NJ. He attended Saint Cecilia's High School, Englewood NJ. He enrolled as a Pre-Med student at Tuft's University, Boston Massachusetts at the young age of 16. Went on to serve in the US Navy, South Pacific, during WWII as a paramedic. On his return, he completed his Masters in Organic Chemistry, at Fordham University, New York, New York.
His love of Chemistry led him to a life of discovery, which included 22 (twenty-two) patents in the Electromagnetic field and applications in the specialty industrial coatings. His greatest love was his wife Anita Hay Guglielmo, who had predeceased him six years ago. They were an exceptional couple and he missed her so. May he rest in her arms in eternal peace, something he so longed for.
He leaves behind a legacy of 8 (eight) children, 11 (eleven) grandchildren and 1 (one) great granddaughter. All of which he nurtured, and loved equally. A man with no judgment, no bias, his generosity was abounded in spirit, soul, and in mind. His laughter filled the air and overflowed for those who heard it, knew the sound. We will miss him so.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Richard to either Georgian Court University, 900 Lakewood Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701-2697 or the Salesian Sisters Development office, 659 Belmont Ave, North Haledon, NJ 07508.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township.
