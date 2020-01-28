|
Richard Joseph Sergi
Ringwood - Richard Joseph Sergi, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on January 25, 2020 in his home in Ringwood, NJ at the age of 73. Richard was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 1, 1946 to Frank and Sadie Sergi. Richard held two master's degrees in education and served as a teacher at PS-154 for 34 years in Brooklyn, NY, making the commute from Ringwood to Brooklyn each day of his career.
Richard is survived by his wife, Lora, daughter Lauren and husband John, sister Joan, brother Thomas and wife Patricia, and niece Krista and husband Tyler, all from Ringwood
Richard was a beloved member of the Ringwood community and became a full time resident of the Cupsaw Lake community at age 35 after vacationing at Cupsaw Lake in his family's summer home since his birth. Richard took pride in his community, his family and friends, and the close proximity of his loved ones. He loved spending time with his friends and family at the Cupsaw Lake beach, the same beach he served as a lifeguard in his teenage years, every day that the sun was shining. Richard was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Catherine's Church in Ringwood. He was passionate about cars, model trains, boating, spending time with his buddies at Goldberg's Bagels and Cupsaw Market in Ringwood, and above all, his pet cat. He cared tremendously about the safety, happiness, and well-being of his wife, Lora and daughter, Lauren. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who have had the pleasure of meeting him in his time on earth. We love you.
A viewing is scheduled for Thursday, January 30th, 4-8pm, at D'Agostino Funeral Home of Haskell, NJ. Relatives and friends will meet on Friday, January 31st, 11am mass, at St. Catherine of Bologna Catholic Parish of Ringwood, NJ.