|
|
Richard Kincaid
Wall - Richard Kincaid, 77 of Wall, NJ passed quietly on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Preferred Care at Wall.
Born in Paterson, he was a lifelong resident of North Haledon, and served in the US Army from November 1964 to October 1966. He was a proud member of the North Haledon Police Dept. & PBA Local # 292. He served as Treasurer of the Passaic County Conference from January 1981 to September 1992. He also held the office of Sergeant at Arms and then as a Trustee in the NJ State PBA.
Richard retired in December 1992, he then moved to the golf community of Olde Point, Hampstead NC where he enjoyed his passion for golf. While in North Carolina, Richard was a member of the Olde Point Men's Golf Association where he enjoyed many rounds of golf. He played many additional rounds at some of the finer golf courses around the Carolina's.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years Marjorie (nee Dean-Connelly); stepdaughters Cheryl (Connelly) Nichols and Leslie (Connelly) Donato and husband Anthony, grandchildren Christopher Nichols & wife Alisha, Danielle Nichols, Nicolette Donato and Jaclyn Donato, one great-grandson Landon Nichols, his brother Edward Kincaid & wife Maureen, nephew Thomas Kincaid & wife Megan, and niece Karen Kincaid, great-nephew Brian Kincaid & great-niece Shannon Kincaid.
In keeping with Richard's wishes a private cremation was held. Committal of his remains will be in the family plot in VanHouten Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ.
For further information or to offer online condolences to the family please visit O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township at www.obrienfuneralhome.com.