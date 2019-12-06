Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Richard Koski Obituary
Richard Koski

Washington Twp. - Richard Koski, 66, of the Township of Washington, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hackensack University Medical Center after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer. A jovial man with a true love for life, he was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, colleague and friend to countless until the end. Born and raised in the Fordham section of the Bronx, Rich was a graduate of Fordham University and New York Law School. He retired from Buck Consultants as Principal and Managing Director in 2007 after a 27-year career but left his early retirement to become the Executive Director of Cultural Institutions Retirement System (CIRS) until 2013. A well-known expert in his field, he continued to consult on employee benefit matters until his death.

Richard celebrated his 44th Anniversary with his beloved wife, Bernadette (Moore) Koski, on November 29, 2019. He was a generous and loving father to his children Alison McNally (Don) of Long Island City, NY; Anne Koski of New York, NY and Richard Koski (Allison Lindberg) of New Orleans, LA, as well as his grandson, Cillian Jack McNally. He also leaves behind his brother John Koski (Susan) of New Windsor, NY and sister Eileen Koski, of New York, NY. Known to many simply as "Uncle Richie" or "Big Rich," his spirit and energy will be deeply missed by his large, extended family and circle of friends.The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday and Tuesday 2-5 and 7-9 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A memorial celebrating Richard's life will be held on Wednesday at the funeral at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Paul Luisi Foundation (https://www.thepaulluisifoundation.org) at P.O. Box 213, Tuckahoe, NY 10707.

