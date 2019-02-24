|
Richard Kryn Opthof
Paramus - Richard Kryn Opthof, age 72, of Paramus, NJ passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born in Hackensack, NJ, he resided in Bogota before moving to Paramus. He proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. A car enthusiast especially of Ford Mustangs, he was a loyal NY Giants fan.
Beloved husband of the late Ann Opthof. Loving father of Deanna Dawicki and husband Joseph, Richard Opthof and Jennifer Peterson. He is also survived by five grandchildren.
Graveside service Monday, February 25, 2019, 11 am at Hackensack Cemetery, 289 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard to the NJ Veterans Home at Paramus, 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ 07652 would be appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, www.vpfairlawn.com.