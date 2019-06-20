|
Richard L. Felipe
Bergenfield - Richard L. Felipe, 71, of Bergenfield passed away on June 18, 2019. He was a retired salesman for Johns Manville in Morristown and an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Devoted husband of Judy (Sweet) Swierczek. Beloved father of David Christopher and his wife Mary Jennings and Andrew Peter Felipe. Loving grandfather of Eliza Dawn Felipe. Dear brother of Elizabeth and her husband Ron Spadaccini. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Interment service will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly on Saturday at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com