Richard Lasiw
Oradell - Richard M. Lasiw of Oradell, NJ peacefully passed away on November 12, 2019. He served as a member of the Hackensack Police Department for 2 years, prior to joining the Saddle Brook Police Department where he served from 1974 until his retirement in 2008 as a Sargent. He was instrumental in the formation of the Saddle Brook Color Guard. He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps, serving as a Sargent in Vietnam from 1966-1970. For his service to his country, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, as well as the Vietnam Service Medal.
Richard was born in 1949 in Passaic, NJ to Anna (née Krasowski) and Michael Lasiw (both deceased) and grew up in Wallington, NJ and is survived by his sister Kathleen Lasiw Ocello (Frank). He was predeceased by his sister Cindy Lasiw and brothers John and Kenneth Lasiw.
In 1980 Richard met the love of his life Michele Martini and they were wed the following year. Richard and Michele had two beautiful children who survive him, Richard James (RJ) and Alexis Michele O'Shea (Patrick). He is also survived by two precious granddaughters Reilly Faye and Raelyn Grace O'Shea.
Family and friends can pay their final respects to Richard on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Kugler Funeral Home. 311 Fifth Street, Saddle Brook, NJfrom 4pm-8pm. A Mass shall be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10am at St Joseph's Church 300 Elm Street Oradell, NJ for the repose of his soul.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations can be made in Richard's name to: St Jude's Children Hospital; () or Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA).