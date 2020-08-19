1/
Richard Laubsch Sr.
Richard Laubsch, Sr.

Tuxedo Park, NY - Richard, Sr., 79, of Tuxedo Park, NY, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Richard was an Army veteran and a successful Real Estate businessman.

Cherished husband of Joan (nee Wurmser). Loving father of Richard Laubsch, Jr. and his wife Donna, Robert Laubsch and his wife Lisa, William Laubsch and Kevin Laubsch (2008). Beloved grandfather of Connor, Dylan, Caitlyn, Alyssa, Kyle, Zachary, Michael and Emily. Dear brother of Paul Laubsch.

Family will receive friends on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
