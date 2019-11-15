Services
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
View Map
Richard Louis (Richie) Boud

Richard Louis (Richie) Boud Obituary
Richard (Richie) Louis Boud

Bloomingdale - Richard (Richie) Louis Boud, age 47, of Bloomingdale, died suddenly, Monday, November 11, 2019. Richie was born in Pompton Plains, NJ, the son of Richard F. and the late Ellen (Peters) Boud.

He worked for many years at Star Lake Camp in Bloomingdale and was a member and Exempt Fireman for the Bloomingdale Fire Department. Richie loved to fish, watch the Yankees and Devils and enjoyed a good laugh with family and friends. Richie never met a person that he didn't call his friend or an animal that he didn't love. He is survived by his beloved father Richard F. Boud and loving companion Sandra Florance, his loving sisters, Elizabeth McMinn and husband Daniel and Judith E. Accardi, Esq. and her husband Russell and his adored nieces and nephews, Bethany McMinn, Joshua McMinn, Jessica Accardi and Andrew Accardi. Richie was predeceased by his dear mother, Ellen Boud. Viewing hours will be Sunday, November 17th, 2019, from 1pm to 6pm at The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. A funeral service will be held Sunday 5pm also at the funeral home. The final disposition will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bloomingdale Fire Department or P.A.T.C.H. Animal Shelter are welcomed. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com.
- ADVERTISEMENT -