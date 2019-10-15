|
|
Richard M. Cutro
Paramus - Born November 26th 1954 in Hoboken. Died October 13th 2019 at his home in Paramus NJ. Grew up in Cliffside Park, attended Epiphany Elementary, Paramus Catholic, and St. Peter's College. Early career at Haven Savings Bank in Hoboken, where he met his future wife. Was a proud volunteer EMT in Rochelle Park where he lived for thirteen years before making his home in Paramus. Ladder career as Director of Safety and Human Resources at Universal Right Way. Beloved husband of forty-two years to Mary nee. Carlsen and devoted father of Jonathan and Nicholas Cutro. Son of late John and Sue Cutro. Brother of Judith Radetich and bother-in-law of late Angelo Radetich. Cherished son-in-law of Teresa Carlsen. Godfather to niece Lia Mowery. Uncle of the late Brian Mowery. Great uncle to the late Angelo Mowery and Andrew Coughlan. Great Great uncle to Gino Mowery. Godfather to Kathy Filippi. Godfather to Aliya Otossi. Richard loved music, entertaining, and making people smile. He was the life of the party and will be deeply missed. Visiting Thursday from 3:00-8:00 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood. Funeral Mass Friday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, 1 Passaic St., Ridgewood. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers charitable donations can be made to (stjude.org) or the Sister Lucy Fund, 1 Passaic St., Ridgewood, NJ 07450. FeeneyFuneralHome.com