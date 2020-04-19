|
|
Richard M. Friedman
Paramus - Richard M. Friedman, age 61, of Paramus, formerly of Fair Lawn, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Beloved son of the late Mary and the late Michael Friedman, dear brother of Ruth Shilkret and also survived by many loving cousins. A graveside service for the family only will be held on Wednesday afternoon, April 21, 2020 at King Solomon Cemetery, Clifton, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Richard M. Friedman maybe me to your old favorite charity. Arrangements are made by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.