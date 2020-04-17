|
Dr. Richard M. Koffler
Dr. Richard M. Koffler, age 82, passed away on Friday April 17th at Care One of Cresskill in Cresskill, NJ.
Born and raised in Cheltenham, PA, Mr. Koffler resided in Teaneck for the past 39 years.
Richard worked as a Publisher for Walter de Gruyter Publishing of Berlin for 10 years before retiring in 2014, and was the Editorial Director of the Online Library for Questia Media. He was co-author of the book The Rarer Action and the co-author of Uncertain Refuge, Italy and the Jews during the Holocaust.
Pre-deceased by his infant daughter Isabelle, he is survived by his loving wife Florette of 41 years, 3 sons Dr. Daniel of New York City, NY, Alexander and his family of Austin, TX, Jonas and his family of Austin TX, a brother Robert and his family of Philadelphia, PA, a niece Miriam Hardin and her family of Albany, NY, a nephew Nathaniel Koffler and his family of Portage, Michigan, and 2 grandchildren.
Services will be held on Monday April 20th at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus.