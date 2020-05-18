Richard M. Pomo
Cedar Grove - RICHARD M. POMO
10/24/52 - -5/12/2020
Cedar Grove - It is with deep sorrow that the family of Richard M. Pomo, age 67, announce his passing on May 12th due to a recent acute illness. Richie suffered for many years with various health issues, but sadly, this most recent illness, he was unable to overcome.
Richie was born in Passaic, NJ and grew up in Wallington. He attended St. Mary's High School in Rutherford, class of 1970 and attended William Paterson College.
He worked for more than 20 years for Ronetco Supermarkets. He was an avid Yankees fan, loved to read and do crossword puzzles. He had a great sense of humor and always brought joy when family and friends gathered. Most important to him was his family. His son, Michael and daughter, Jaime were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy (nee DeLuise) of Cedar Grove, formerly of Rutherford, his loving son, Michael Pomo & fiancé Stephanie Vezilj; his loving daughter, Jaime Pomo, of Scottsdale, AZ; his loving sister, Roxanne Pomo & Steve Leeper of Chowchilla, CA. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Alice Pomo of Wallington. Richie is survived by his mother & father in-law, sisters and brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends. All are deeply saddened by his passing.
A memorial service and celebration of his life is to be held at a later date. For messages of condolence, please view Richie's page of tributes at www.calhounmaniafuneralhome.com
Cedar Grove - RICHARD M. POMO
10/24/52 - -5/12/2020
Cedar Grove - It is with deep sorrow that the family of Richard M. Pomo, age 67, announce his passing on May 12th due to a recent acute illness. Richie suffered for many years with various health issues, but sadly, this most recent illness, he was unable to overcome.
Richie was born in Passaic, NJ and grew up in Wallington. He attended St. Mary's High School in Rutherford, class of 1970 and attended William Paterson College.
He worked for more than 20 years for Ronetco Supermarkets. He was an avid Yankees fan, loved to read and do crossword puzzles. He had a great sense of humor and always brought joy when family and friends gathered. Most important to him was his family. His son, Michael and daughter, Jaime were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy (nee DeLuise) of Cedar Grove, formerly of Rutherford, his loving son, Michael Pomo & fiancé Stephanie Vezilj; his loving daughter, Jaime Pomo, of Scottsdale, AZ; his loving sister, Roxanne Pomo & Steve Leeper of Chowchilla, CA. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Alice Pomo of Wallington. Richie is survived by his mother & father in-law, sisters and brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends. All are deeply saddened by his passing.
A memorial service and celebration of his life is to be held at a later date. For messages of condolence, please view Richie's page of tributes at www.calhounmaniafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.