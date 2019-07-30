|
Richard M. Rosetti
Rochelle Park - Richard M. Rosetti, 84, of Rochelle Park, on July 26, 2019. Before retiring he was a superintendent at Bendix in Teterboro. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Peraino). Devoted father of Debra Rosetti of Rochelle Park, Gary Rosetti and wife Pamela of Saddle Brook. Loving grandfather of Alissa, Summer-Lynn, and Santino. Dear brother of Linda Frohne, Randy Rosetti, and the late Kenneth Rosetti and Carol Winkler. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Thursday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com