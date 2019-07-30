Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Rochelle Park - Richard M. Rosetti, 84, of Rochelle Park, on July 26, 2019. Before retiring he was a superintendent at Bendix in Teterboro. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Peraino). Devoted father of Debra Rosetti of Rochelle Park, Gary Rosetti and wife Pamela of Saddle Brook. Loving grandfather of Alissa, Summer-Lynn, and Santino. Dear brother of Linda Frohne, Randy Rosetti, and the late Kenneth Rosetti and Carol Winkler. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Thursday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
