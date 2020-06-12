Richard Majer
Richard Majer

Passaic - Richard Martin Majer, 64, of Passaic, passed away June 11, 2020. Born in Passaic, Richard was a lifelong Passaic resident. He had been employed in his family's business, Tony's Deli, on Main Avenue in Passaic Park.

He was predeceased by his father, Anthony Majer in 2002.

Survivors include: his beloved mother, Anna (nee Geng) Majer; five brothers, Anthony Majer, Edward Majer (Carol), Stefan Majer, Joseph Majer (Darlene) and Martin Majer; three sisters, Annamarie Majer, Barbara Williams (Stephen Connolly) and Deborah Majer; five nieces, Erika (Justin), Jessica (Kevin), Amanda, Vanessa and Angelina; four nephews, Daniel, Anthony, Christopher and Christian; and four great-nieces, Mackenzie, Anna, Laila and Charlotte.

Private services were held by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for online condolences to the family.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
