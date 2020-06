Richard Majer

Richard MajerPassaic - Richard Martin Majer, 64, of Passaic, passed away June 11, 2020. Born in Passaic, Richard was a lifelong Passaic resident. He had been employed in his family's business, Tony's Deli, on Main Avenue in Passaic Park.He was predeceased by his father, Anthony Majer in 2002.Survivors include: his beloved mother, Anna (nee Geng) Majer; five brothers, Anthony Majer, Edward Majer (Carol), Stefan Majer, Joseph Majer (Darlene) and Martin Majer; three sisters, Annamarie Majer, Barbara Williams (Stephen Connolly) and Deborah Majer; five nieces, Erika (Justin), Jessica (Kevin), Amanda, Vanessa and Angelina; four nephews, Daniel, Anthony, Christopher and Christian; and four great-nieces, Mackenzie, Anna, Laila and Charlotte.Private services were held by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for online condolences to the family.