Richard Masucci
West Milford - Richard Masucci 82, of West Milford formerly of Garfield passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born in Passaic to the late Frank and Sarah Masucci. Richard was an Army veteran. Before retiring, he was the owner of Monroe Construction Co. in West Milford. Richard was a former member of the Elks Lodge in West Milford. Beloved husband of Florence (nee Guarino) Masucci. Devoted father of Frank and Thomas Masucci. Dear brother of Frank and Leonard Masucci, Camille Lomia, Dolores Kopec, and the late James and Ciro Masucci. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, July 5th at 10 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Interment following at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Thursday, July 4th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com