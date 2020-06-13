Richard Michael DiBrino
Richard Michael DiBrino

Richard Michael DiBrino, 48, departed this world on April 26, 2020 in Nashua, New Hampshire. Richard lived most of his life in West Paterson, New Jersey. He graduated from Passaic Valley High School and attended Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck. He worked in the mortgage field for most of his career. Richard is survived by his loving mother Phyllis (nee Heins) his brothers Brian J. and Matthew D. and his wife Christine, his loving nieces Ellie Rose, Carly Ann and Stevie Jo and many family members and friends. He is predeceased by his father Richard Joseph Di Brino, his maternal grandparents Paul and Dolores Heins, his Uncle Andrew Di Brino and his paternal grandparents Ethel and Andrew Di Brino. There are not enough words in the English language to describe what Richie meant to those of us who were lucky enough to know and love him. The following note written to Richie says what we are all feeling in our hearts and have so much trouble putting into words. "You are and always will be a ray of sunshine. I have never met a person with such an open heart that was filled with kindness, compassion, empathy and pure love. The tenderness in your heart was always open to help any and all furry creatures and without hesitation, you would help any friend in need. There is a saying that you "stole my heart" well my dear Moon Child, I think that you stole everyone's heart that you met. Your smile, your laugh, everything about you. Your light and darkness, we can all relate in some way. Kindness is certainly not a weakness, you were strong beyond measure. I hope that everyone you met over the years smiles when the sun shines and remembers you and your love and strength to others. Fly high Angel, rest easy and roll with your Dad". While a private ceremony was held, a celebration of Richie's life will be held at the earliest time allowed. All are invited to attend. At the request of the family, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Richie's name would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
