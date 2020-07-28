Richard Michael Manchur



Richard Michael Manchur, 70, passed away suddenly on July 25,2020. Born in Passaic, NJ, he lived for many years in North Haledon, NJ.



Richard was predeceased by his parents Theresa and Michael (Dick) Manchur He is survived by his loving life partner Rita Mintz, her children Craig Mintz and Dana Tirrell and Rita's grandchildren who knew Richard as Grandpa Rich, Rachel and Josh Tirrell and Alec and Lauren Mintz. He is also survived by his Sister Lorraine Hoffman, nephew Rick and his wife Claudia, and their sons Forest and Dylan, and his loving cousins.



Richard was a retired Police Officer, who started his career in the Passaic, NJ, Police Department, before joining the Ringwood, NJ, Police Department where he rose to the rank of Captain before his retirement.



An avid sportsman, Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, riding with his bicycle club and travel.



Richard will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at a future date.



Arraignments by Cremation Society of NJ.









