|
|
Richard Moskal
Franklin Lakes - Moskal, Richard, age 72, of Franklin Lakes, passed away on Friday, March 22nd, 2019 surrounded by family. Born at Passaic General, Richard was raised in Wallington, before moving to Lodi as a newlywed. He called Franklin Lakes his home since 1981. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army for 30+ years, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His four decades long career in finance culminated as a Senior Vice President for Wells Fargo. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Joyce, and his two daughters, Rebecca and Jaclynn. He was preceded in death by his mother Helen, and father, Walter. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 26th from 3-8pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 27th at 10am at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 787 Franklin Lakes Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ. Interment to follow at Christ the King Cemetery, 980 Huron Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory can be made to the .