Richard "Dick" Nafash
Demarest - Suddenly passed away on September 6, 2019. Born March 16, 1940. Devoted son of the late Dr. Shafeek & Emma Nafash. Loving husband of deceased wife Patricia Nafash, 1988. Loyal brother of the late Lynne Warnke.
Proud uncle & great uncle to Craig & David Warnke & their families. Many cousins & friends mourn his passing. He is survived by his current wife, Ellie.
Richard served in the United States Army. He also served his community well, volunteering in many capacities; especially the Republican Club, where he served as County Committee Chairman.
His dedication to the Republican party stretched from his town to the county into the state. He really enjoyed socializing with the members of the Boat Jumpers on Saturdays, sharing conversation & great lunches.
He graduated from the private schools of Dwight Englewood & Dwight Morrow in Englewood, NJ. He then went on to graduate from a university in Illinois with a Bachelor of Science degree in addition to a Masters Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
He had a long term employment with OLIN Industries where he served as Chemical Engineer, Troubleshooter, and an expert in chemistry. His career afforded him the opportunity to travel around the world.
When Dick Nafash cared about you…you had a true friend.
Visitation Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Moritz Funeral Home Closter NJ. Service Saturday 10 AM at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at George Washington Mem. Park Cemetery.