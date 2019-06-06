|
|
Richard "Nes" Nespolini
Randolph - Richard "Nes" Nespolini, age 64, of Randolph, died on June 4, 2019. Born and raised in the Bronx, he lived in Deer Park, Long Island and South Hackensack settling in Randolph 3 years ago. Richard was a US Marine Veteran, and a shop steward with the Mason Tenders - Local 79, Manhattan before retiring, and lovingly known as "Shoppy" on the job sites. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, Lodi, and a sports enthusiast, and an avid Yankees (trying out for the Yankees) and Giants fan. He took pride in the building of the NYC skyline from Battery Park City to the new Yankee Stadium. To know Richie was to love him. He lit up every room with his sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by everyone whose lives he touched. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Karen (nee Houston), his faithful companion, Noodles his cat, his mother-in-law, Savinne Houston and her late husband Buddy, his siblings, Robyn (Neil), Billy (Laura), Freddie (Susan), Barbara Ann, Lauren, Diana, Danielle, and Nicole, numerous nieces, nephews, dear family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Karolee Nespolini. Visiting Friday 3 to 8 pm. The funeral is Saturday, June 8, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8 am followed by a 9 am mass at St. Joseph's RC Church, Lodi. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Nespolini family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com