Richard P. Spages
Clifton - Richard P. Spages, 62, of Clifton, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born in Paterson, Mr. Spages was raised there and then lived in West Paterson for 16 years. He has been residing in Clifton for over 30 years. Mr. Spages was employed by AQL Decorating of Fairview. Previously, he was employed for many years by J & T Processing of Paterson.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Helen (nee Lavorgna) Spages and his brother, John Spages.
Survivors include: his beloved wife, Margaret (nee Snyder) Spages; his devoted daughter, Michelle Spages; his sisters-in-law; his brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. The funeral service will be held Friday11:00 am at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.