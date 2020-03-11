Services
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's R.C. Church
Ridgefield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Citro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Patrick Citro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Patrick Citro Obituary
Richard Patrick Citro

Ridgefield - Richard Patrick Citro, 80, of Ridgefield, NJ, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Richard was an Art teacher for Hoboken High School and a successful coach for boys and girl's basketball. He was a certified official in the state of New Jersey for basketball, baseball, volleyball and football and officiated college baseball for 35 years. Known as an avid golfer and a great poker player, he also loved taking his wife out to dinner. Surviving is his wife of 55 years Patricia, his children Richard (his wife Vickey), Christopher (his wife Natulka) and his grandchildren Connor and Logan Citro. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 9 AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Matthew's R.C. Church, Ridgefield, at 10AM. Cremation will be private. Visiting hours on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4 - 8 pm at the funeral home.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -