Ridgefield - Richard Patrick Citro, 80, of Ridgefield, NJ, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Richard was an Art teacher for Hoboken High School and a successful coach for boys and girl's basketball. He was a certified official in the state of New Jersey for basketball, baseball, volleyball and football and officiated college baseball for 35 years. Known as an avid golfer and a great poker player, he also loved taking his wife out to dinner. Surviving is his wife of 55 years Patricia, his children Richard (his wife Vickey), Christopher (his wife Natulka) and his grandchildren Connor and Logan Citro. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 9 AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Matthew's R.C. Church, Ridgefield, at 10AM. Cremation will be private. Visiting hours on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4 - 8 pm at the funeral home.