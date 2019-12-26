|
|
Richard Paul Kazlau
Midland Park - Richard Paul Kazlau, age 73 of Midland Park, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born in Newark, NJ and had been a resident of Midland Park for the past 47 years. Prior to his retirement, Richard was an automotive technician for Wayne Lincoln Auto Dealership in Wayne, NJ. Richard was a Vietnam War Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was a parishioner of Church of the Nativity, Midland Park. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Judith Kazlau of Midland Park, his three daughters; Jennifer Kazlau of Midland Park, Jessica Giardina and her husband John of Lacey, NJ and Joanne Herzog and her husband Adam of Sussex Boro, NJ. Also surviving to carry on their grandfather's legacy are Richard's three granddaughters; Amanda, Alana and Danica Giardina. He is also survived by his sister-in-Law, Christine Kazlau and four nephews: Peter, Christopher, Joseph and Michael. Richard leaves behind Trevor, his daughter's faithful furry companion. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2-5 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12 pm at Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, NJ 07432. The interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to the American Legion Post 1000, 171 Jersey Street, Building 5, 2nd Floor, Trenton, NJ 08611.