Richard Phil Bozeat
Prescott, AZ - Richard Phil Bozeat, 92, formerly of Cedar Grove, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home in Prescott, Arizona on March 22, 2020. Known to close friends as "Dick," he owned and operated an electrical contracting business in Cedar Grove for many years but his true passion was tennis.
A USTA (United States Tennis Association) Official for over 45 years, he served as a chair umpire in some of the most historic professional tennis matches, including 25 US Open Tournaments. He was a veteran of the army in WWII stationed in Trieste, Italy as a Radio Operator and was a medal recipient for sharpshooting.
A dedicated husband of 72 years, he leaves behind his beloved wife Doris Georgette Bozeat, 92, son Richard C. Bozeat of Borrego Springs, CA and daughter-in-law Tamara, daughter Debbie Bozeat Langley of Los Angeles, CA and son-in-law Paul, and granddaughter (the apple of his eye) Nicolette Langley.
Services will be held this summer at a date to be announced. Inturnment to follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Montclair, NJ, where he will receive a veteran's military ceremony.