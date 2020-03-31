|
Richard R. Dolan
Glen Rock - Richard R. Dolan of Glen Rock, passed away peacefully on March 30 at the age of 78. The son of Michael H. Dolan and Catherine Dolan, Richard grew up in Washington Heights, New York and moved to Glen Rock in 1974 with his wife, Ginny. Richard attended the City College of New York and proudly served in the Army National Guard of New York.
Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Ginny, son Michael, daughters, Maggie Crosta and Katie Steffes; daughter in-law, Jennifer and sons-in-law Ray Crosta and Brian Steffes. He was the proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren; Brooke, Brenton, Chase, Jack, Charlie, Will, Brady and Kelly; and sisters Joan Anslow and Marilyn Dolan. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Catharine's Parish in Glen Rock.
Richard began his distinguished career in advertising at Ogilvy and Mather in New York, where he met his wife. He held prominent positions at Beatrice Foods Graphic Arts and Techtron Graphic Arts and rose to the National Sales Director at Wace. He finished his career at Poggi Press, working with his long-time colleagues and friends. Richard was active in various industry organizations, including the Advertising Club of New York and the Graphic Arts Cancer Classic.
Richard was an active member of Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, NJ. where he enjoyed playing golf and cards with his many friends. Over his 40 years at the club, he held numerous Board positions, including Club President.
Richard was smart, funny, generous, but most of all loving. His true passion in life was his family, and he instilled in his children strong values that will continue to serve them for years ahead. He also loved to coach and devoted his time to Little League baseball in Glen Rock, where he served as President. He was so proud to provide guidance to his own children, sometimes driving them crazy with his constant advice, but he was always in the stands cheering them on. His greatest joy in life was seeing his children succeed in sports and in life. He was thrilled to be a grandfather, affectionally known to his grandkids as "BaBa".
Richard spent his last three years at Christian Health Care Center, Wyckoff, N.J. where he was given excellent care. Due to the current situation, a memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In his memory, donations may be made to Christian Health Care Center Activities, 301 Sicomac Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.