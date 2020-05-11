Richard Rac
Closter - Richard Rac, of Closter, N.J. passed away on May 8, 2020, age 70.
Richard was born on October 31, 1949 in West New York, N.J.
Richard lived in Spectrum for Living, a residence for developmentally disabled adults.
Pre-deceased by mother Vera Buzak, father Anthony Rac, grandparents Frank and Pauline Rac and sister Florence Provinzano
Survived by his sister Connie Spinelli, brother Frank Rac and wife Barbara, many nieces and nephews including Anthony Spinelli and his wife Linda, Mark Spinelli, Bart Spinelli and his wife Kelly, Jennifer Romano and her husband Kelly, David and Nick Provinzano, Sarah Richette, Simon and Gabriel
Richards family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Alex Biener who took care of him for many years, and everyone at Spectrum for Living who for many years made Richard feel loved and were also part of his family.
Arrangements are being handled privately by A.K. Macagna Funeral Home Cliffside Park, N.J.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Spectrum for Living, 210 Rivervale Rd, Rivervale NJ, 07675 www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.