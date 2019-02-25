Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Roth Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Roth Jr. Obituary
Richard Roth Jr.

Passaic - Richard "Ricky" Roth Jr., 65 of Passaic, NJ passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born in Passaic and raised in Wallington, he resided in Passaic for many years. An avid gardener, he loved listening to music. Ricky will be missed by all who loved him.

He was the owner/operator of Million and One Auto in Passaic for many years.

Beloved father of Colleen Meade and husband Steve Finke and Richard Roth and girlfriend Erin DeVries. Cherished grandfather of Simon Maxwell Meade Finke. Loving and devoted companion of Alice Ackerson. Former spouse of Gina (Meade) Roth.

Cremation will be private. A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ (201) 797-3500.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ricky may be made to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now