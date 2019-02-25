|
Richard Roth Jr.
Passaic - Richard "Ricky" Roth Jr., 65 of Passaic, NJ passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born in Passaic and raised in Wallington, he resided in Passaic for many years. An avid gardener, he loved listening to music. Ricky will be missed by all who loved him.
He was the owner/operator of Million and One Auto in Passaic for many years.
Beloved father of Colleen Meade and husband Steve Finke and Richard Roth and girlfriend Erin DeVries. Cherished grandfather of Simon Maxwell Meade Finke. Loving and devoted companion of Alice Ackerson. Former spouse of Gina (Meade) Roth.
Cremation will be private. A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ (201) 797-3500.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ricky may be made to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com