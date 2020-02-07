|
|
Richard "Rick" S. Pallack
Lewes - Richard "Rick" S. Pallack, age 74 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. He was born on July 1, 1945 in Suffern, NY, son of the late Vincent and Anna (Filak) Pallack.
Rick graduated from Ramsey High School in 1963 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy for two years. He then began his long career in the telecommunications industry. After raising his family in northern New Jersey, he and his wife built their dream home and retired to Delaware to be closer to their grandchildren and the ocean. Rick was an avid craftsman, gardener, motorcyclist and pickle baller. He was a bundle of energy with a magnetic personality who made a new friend practically every day. He was passionate about work and his family and was always willing to help a neighbor or friend. A long time NY football Giants fan and technology buff, Rick truly enjoyed "precision" problem solving by day, then winding down and relaxing with his wife of over 52 years. He left us too soon and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Pallack. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Pallack; his son, Christopher Pallack (Cindy); his daughter, Erin Pallack Mazerolle (Christian); his beloved granddaughters: Elia and Kasen; and his puppy, Brandy.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM, at St. Paul's Church, 200 Wyckoff Avenue, Ramsey, NJ. A memorial service will be held in Lewes at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Rick's memory to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org.
Please visit Rick's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at
www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.