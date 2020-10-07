Richard Sadlock
Fairfield - Sadlock, Richard, 77, of Fairfield, New Jersey passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born in Passaic, NJ to William & Helen on October 24, 1942, he was raised in Clifton and later lived in Garfield before moving to Fairfield in 1976. Beloved husband of 42 years to Marjorie (nee Taylor) Sadlock. Loving father of Sarah (Edward Reis) and Emily (Blake Neiman). Cherished grandfather of Eliana, Amelia and Adeline. Dear brother of the late Robert and William, Jr. Richard graduated from Clifton High School in 1961. He was a shipping supervisor at Hoffman-LaRoche for 33 years before retiring in 1996. He served as a staff sergeant in the US Army National Guard. He loved vacationing in Myrtle Beach, SC, and spending time with his girls - his wife, daughters and the lights of his life, his granddaughters. Friends will be received Friday 4 - 7PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 7 Two Bridges Road, Fairfield. Funeral Mass Saturday 10AM St. Thomas More Church. Entombment Gate of Heaven Chapel Mausoleum. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com