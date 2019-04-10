|
Richard Sargavy
- - Richard Harold Sargavy, 92, was reunited with his beloved wife, Doris, on April 7, 2019. Born in North Bergen, New Jersey to Julius and Emma (Tesiny) Sargavy; graduated from Emerson High School.
Richard was a proud World War II veteran for the US Navy. After attending Translator School, Richard began his career at Citibank in New York City. In 1958 he received his bachelor's degree from Rutgers University where he was also a member of the Delta Sig Fraternity. At Citibank, he worked as a translator and then spent a majority of his 30 years tenure as an Associate Vice President in various roles within Citibank's Institutional and Government Liquidity trading desk.
In 1951, he married the love of his life Doris See, together they raised their three daughters in Bergenfield, NJ. Throughout his life, Richard was an active member in his community and took a role in many organizations: Treasurer of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church-Dumont, NJ, a member of the Masonic Order, member of the Bergenfield Shade Tree Committee, a volunteer at Englewood Hospital, and was a recognized blood donor.
Predeceased by his wife, Doris; and siblings, Edward Sargavy and Gladys Oelkers.Survivors include his loving daughters, Susan (Tom) Preiss, Janice (Lt. Col. (Ret) Tim) Guiry and Elyse (Bruce) McNeilly; grandchildren, Dr. Sarah (Dr.Farhad) Farzanegan, MD, Dr. Rebecca (John) Odom PhD, Melissa Guiry, Robyn, Timothy and Julia McNeilly; cherished great-grandchildren, Leila and Liam Farzanegan, and Nolan Odom.
A calling period at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 103 S. Reynolds St, Scotia NY will be held Tuesday, April 16th from 10:30 to 11 AM. Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM, with Military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451. Online condolences may be expressed at glenvillefuneralhome.com.