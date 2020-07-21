Richard Schemm



Saddle Brook - Richard Schemm, 88, passed away on July 16, 2020. Before retiring he was a mason in Bricklayers Union Local # 4 in Fairfield. He was a United States Army veteran and served in the Korean War. Beloved husband of Annette (nee Mottola). Devoted father of Richard Schemm, Jr. and wife Alfia, Lori Siok and husband Andrew. Loving grandfather of Megan Freeman and husband Greg, Patrick Schemm, Richard Schemm, and Stephanie Siok. Dear brother of Dorothy Darby, Mildred Freer and husband Arthur, and the late Lillian Rohrer, Peter Schemm, Robert Schemm, and John Schemm, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday 10:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:00 AM Chapel Service. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Monday 4:00-8:00 PM.









